‘I’m a true Punjabi’: Ammy Virk gets candid about his love for biryani

Indian actor-singer Ammy Virk said he cannot eat ‘healthy diet’ foods as being a Punjabi, he loves his biryani and soda.

At the song launch event for their upcoming film ‘Khel Khel Mein’, the star-studded cast talked about the light-hearted atmosphere and their camaraderie on the sets, when the true foodie at heart, Ammy Virk candidly confessed his love for everyone’s favourite Biryani.

Gushing over the co-star Akshay Kumar, who would feast everyone with good food on the set, the ‘Qismat’ singer said, “Akshay paaji (brother) was our senior. When the senior most person treats everyone with love, then nothing like it. He has this habit that everyone should have lunch together.”

He continued, “Pragya [Jaiswal] would order fish, Vaani [Kapoor] ne kuch alag mangaya hota tha (Vaani would also order something different). Akshay paaji ne bhi kuch mangaya hota tha (Akshay would order something else).”

“I am the biryani saag type,” he confessed. “I don’t understand grilled fish and other diet foods. I’m a true Punjabi and love my biryani.”

Pointing at Jaiswal, Virk quipped, “She would order healthy food as she is the heroine! But even she would consume biryani and lift food from Akshay Paaji’s plate. We would eat from their plate.”

Concluding on a hilarious remark, he joked, “In short, it was a chill atmosphere. Khaana khaane gaye the hum toh aur film bana ke aa gaye maze maze mein (We went to eat food and made a film like that)!”

Notably, Mudassar Aziz’s comedy flick ‘Khel Khel Mein’, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and Chitrangada Singh, is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15.