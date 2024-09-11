Amna Baloch takes charge as Pakistan’s 33rd foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD: Amna Baloch on Wednesday took charge as Pakistan’s 33rd Foreign Secretary, succeeding Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi, who retired upon reaching superannuation.

Ambassador Syrus was honored with a formal farewell dinner at the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday night.

Baloch, a Grade-22 officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, was appointed as Foreign Secretary last week. She is the second woman to be appointed on the said post after Tehmina Janjua.

The outgoing Foreign Secretary was commended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for his exceptional handling of complex global diplomacy.

During his address, the outgoing Foreign Secretary expressed deep gratitude to those who supported his career, including mentors, colleagues, and dedicated teams.

He specifically acknowledged the unwavering support of ambassadors, staff, and members of the Foreign Secretary’s Office, as well as the valuable guidance provided by the Foreign Ministers he served under.