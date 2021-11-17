Amna Ilyas looks stunning in viral pictures

Actor Amna Ilyas looked simply beautiful in her latest pictures on Instagram after which they went viral on social media.

The pictures show her wearing an orange-coloured outfit with blue jeans. She donned a red scarf. She posted an emoji of orange as its caption.

The viral pictures grabbed the attention of netizens and they got thousands of likes including those of celebrities. Here are the images.

The actor has worked in several superhit dramas and films namely Dil Nahi Manta, Jhanka Taaki, Zinda Bhaag and Baaji.

She is one of the most followed celebrities on the picture and video-sharing application with millions of followers. She keeps the fans updated with the images of herself and her photoshoots.

Earlier, she created controversy with her kick challenge video that went viral.

The challenge asks a person to kick off fruit from the top of another’s head. She missed her shot and ended up kicking a man on the head in her Instagram clip.

The Zinda Bhaag star, in the caption, wrote that nobody got injured while filming the clip and asked the people to not try it at home.

Amna Ilyas then revealed that the man was in fact her nephew and is an actor in the making.