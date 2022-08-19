‘Amnesty International to be approached regarding Shahbaz Gill’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that Shahbaz Gill was being deprived of fundamental human rights and they will approach Amnesty International to raise their voices.

While talking to media, Fawad Chaudhry said that the high court gave a clear order that meetings were allowed with Shahbaz Gill. He said that even the party chief Imran Khan was being stopped to meet Gill despite the court orders.

“Despite the court order, heavy contingents of the Islamabad police were deployed at PIMS Hospital. The court orders are not be implemented and the mistreatment with Gill was exposed before the nation.”

He was of the view that the political opponents of PTI wanted to make Imran Khan alone by pressurising his close aides. “PTI shows solidarity with Gill today which increased the fear of the political rivals.”

Chaudhry said that the political party will submit more evidence to the court regarding the torture on Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

Earlier, Imran Khan reached the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to meet with detained PTI leader Shahbaz Gill but he was denied permission to meet him.

The PTI Cheif addressed media representatives outside the PIMS hospital and said that he was not permitted to meet Shahbaz Gill despite court orders. The police stopped me from meeting Shahbaz Gill, who is giving them orders, he questioned.

The PTI leader announced to organize a rally in Islamabad and all other divisional headquarters tomorrow to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill. If a political worker can be tortured this brutally then no one is safe in this country, he added.

He urged the residents of Islamabad to participate in PTI’s rally. He also announced organising rallies at all divisional headquarters in support of Shahbaz Gill.

Imran Khan added that he would choose to die rather than live under these corrupt leaders. The PTI Chief was not given permission to meet with Shahbaz Gill and had to return form the hospital.

