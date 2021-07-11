Sunday, July 11, 2021
Shocking Video: Amusement ride spins out of control

In a terrifying incident, an amusement ride almost sent fair-goers flying when it spun out of control at the National Cherry Festival in Michigan, US.

In a video that is doing rounds on social media platforms, the magic carpet ride can be seen oscillating out of control, with its foundation rocking furiously and clashing with the railings.

 

It looked as if the ride was about to top over backwards. Meanwhile, bystanders took notice of the matter and rushed over to stop the ride from tipping over. They came together to help hold down the ride’s foundation with their weight.

A man swiftly jumped on the foundation and grabbed the railing to weigh it down. Seeing him, other people rushed in and climbed on the railings and somehow managed to keep it stable, until the ride stopped.

