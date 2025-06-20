Ana de Armas’ ‘Ballerina’ inches closer to Box Office milestone – still likely to be a flop!

The fifth instalment of the action-thriller franchise ‘John Wick’, Hollywood diva Ana de Armas-led ‘Ballerina’ is inching closer to a coveted Box Office milestone; however, the spin-off is still likely to emerge as a flop.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After being in the worldwide theatres for two weeks, Ana de Armas’ latest release, ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’, is expected to cross the $100 million mark at the Box Office soon, yet the title has fell much short to the collections of Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick’ movies, minus the debut installment of the franchise, released in 2014.

As per the numbers, ‘Ballerina’, made on an estimated budget of $90 million, has made worldwide ticket sales of $95.1 million in the first two weeks of release, including $49.7 million from overseas territories.

However, under the standard Hollywood rule of thumb, the title is calculated to break even at $225 million.

Moreover, according to the foreign media, the spin-off has also experienced a 60.2% dip in its second week at the box office, which hints that it is not expected to have really strong legs moving forward. These figures particularly proved to be surprising, given the generally positive reviews from critics as well as a strong 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Len Wiseman, ‘Ballerina’ co-stars Ana de Armas with Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves. The action-thriller arrived in theatres on June 6.

Also Read: Why Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ romance is making Ben Affleck ‘uncomfortable’?