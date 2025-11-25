Ana de Armas’ Ballerina finds success on Starz after mixed reception in theaters

Ana de Armas’ action-packed spinoff, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, is making waves on Starz after its release in June.

Despite garnering mostly positive reviews and a moderate box office performance, it ranked as the second-lowest grosser in the John Wick franchise. The film has resonated with viewers, currently topping the Starz U.S. streaming charts.

In fact, Ballerina has been near the top of the Starz charts in the United States all week and has been a strong performer for Starz since its debut on the streaming service near the end of September. While de Armas’ Eve may not be as big a theatrical draw as Keanu Reeves’ John Wick (though he appears in Ballerina), it seems action movie fans are more than willing to give the spinoff a chance from the comfort of their own home.

Ballerina is the second-lowest-grossing movie in the John Wick franchise, $137.2 million. The only film below is the original 2014 John Wick, with a distant $86 million. Most will agree that the original John Wick existed in practically a different world, and the word-of-mouth it generated (and larger international releases) helped contribute to the much higher box office performances of its sequels.

While Ballerina may not have matched John Wick’s best box office outings, Lionsgate does have plans for Eve’s future. There’s already been talk of a Ballerina sequel, as well as more stories about Norman Reedus’ assassin character, Daniel Pine.

Director Len Wiseman said of Eve’s potential future, “She’s checked herself into the Continental, and her next move is really sorting out how her whole life has been a lie”. “She now understands what her father was really doing for her, understands where she came from, and decided, ‘I’ve made a choice. I’ve got the answers that I needed, but there are consequences in this world'”.

He continued, “She has to now deal with the consequences that John Wick laid out to her, that Winston Ian McShane laid out to her,” Wiseman says. “It is a brutal world. You don’t walk off into the sunset very easily. And so now Eve’s next move is how to deal with the consequences of her actions in this movie .”

With Ballerina underperforming at the box office relative to other John Wick movies, Eve’s future may be up in the air. However, Ballerina’s continued strong streaming presence on Starz likely plays in the film’s favour.