Ana de Armas spills her future plans amid Tom Cruise romance rumours

As her whirlwind romance with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise continues to make headlines, actor Ana de Armas has revealed her future plans of having a baby and a family.

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, who has been quite open about her desire to have children and a family, got candid about her future plans, mentioning that she would like to embrace motherhood ‘soon’.

“Yes, I would like to have children and a family, soon if possible,” said Tom Cruise’s rumoured lady love, in a new interview. “But it doesn’t just depend on me. As we know, love is unpredictable; you never know when true love will come.”

“Relationships can’t be controlled; life is not a movie,” the ‘Ballerina’ star maintained.

This statement came amid her buzzing romance with Cruise, with whom she first sparked rumours this Valentine’s Day.

As de Armas has always been a committed relationship and marriage person, a reason why her relationship with Ben Affleck couldn’t last long either, her latest statement can be pressuring for her romance with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star, who is father to two adopted and one biological child, from his previous marriages.

