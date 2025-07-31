Ana de Armas hosts Tom Cruise after confirming romance

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas ‘hosted’ Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise in Vermont, when the two appeared to confirm their long-rumoured romance, over the weekend.

Ana De Armas- News and Updates

For the unversed, Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, 63, and fellow actor Ana de Armas, 37, who first sparked dating buzz in February and fuelled the speculations with their latest Mediterranean getaway and Oasis’ concert outing, seemingly confirmed their rumoured affair on Sunday, when the two didn’t shy away from holding hands during their Vermont appearance.

Now, an industry source reveals that the ‘Ballerina’ star, who owns a home in Vermont, hosted her future co-star there to show him around.

“Ana loves Vermont. It’s her place to rest and recharge,” the insider told a foreign publication. “She was excited to host Tom and show him around. She took him to all her favourite spots.”

According to the tipster, one of those spots included Billings Farm & Museum, whose vice president, Frances McLaughlin, confirmed Cruise and de Armas’ outing, sharing that they ‘were out and about, like our other visitors, visiting the garden’.

Besides that, de Armas also took her beau to her favourite bookstore in Woodstock.

“They’ve become incredibly close and Tom continues to be a huge support — both personally and professionally,” the insider divulged, adding that she ‘really enjoys spending time with him’.

Notably, Cruise and de Armas are set to begin filming for their maiden joint project, Doug Liman’s thriller flick, ‘Deeper’.