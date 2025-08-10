Marvel reportedly eyes Ana de Armas for major role after Secret Wars

Ana de Armas is reportedly being considered for a major Marvel role, sparking excitement among fans.

The actress, known for her work in films such as Ballerina, No Time to Die and Knives Out, has been linked to several possible Marvel characters.

One strong possibility is the Female Ghost Rider, a role that has been mentioned in past rumours and could appear in upcoming films like Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Another option could be the new Black Widow after the events of Secret Wars, which would fit Ana’s action background.

She could also take on the role of Enchantress in the reported Thor 5, a long-requested villain from Marvel comics.

Fans have also suggested that Ana de Armas might play a character from the X-Men series, though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted at casting younger actors for that franchise.

With Marvel expected to bring in more high-profile talent for its future projects and a soft reboot planned after Secret Wars, Ana’s star power makes her a strong contender.

Ana has proven her ability to lead action films and deliver compelling performances, making her a fitting choice to join the Marvel universe.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the possibility of seeing Ana de Armas in a Marvel film or series has already become a hot topic among fans.

In other news, Tom Cruise’s former Scientology pals believe that the Hollywood superstar’s newest romance with fellow actor Ana de Armas is ‘doomed’, like his previous relationships.

Days after Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, 63, seemingly confirmed his months-long rumoured affair with Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, 37, during a Vermont outing, a former Scientologist and his ex-colleague, Karen de la Carriere, think that their relationship will have a similar fate, like his previous marriages to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, given his association with the Church, while the ‘Ballerina’ star was raised in a devout Catholic family.