Ana de Armas implies Americans lack cinema knowledge

Ana de Armas has shared her honest opinion about the difference between European and American film fans.

In a recent interview on the popular show Hot Ones, the actress said that European audiences have “good taste” and a stronger understanding of cinema.

While speaking to host Sean Evans, Ana de Armas was asked whether people who buy film tickets in Madrid are different from those in Los Angeles.

The Ballerina star replied that American cinema has a bigger influence in Europe than European films do in the United States, but when it comes to viewers, it’s all about taste.

“The influence of American cinema in Europe is stronger, I would say,” Ana de Armas explained. “Europeans like European films. I think Europeans also – or Spanish people – have a pretty wide spectrum. They know about cinema, and they have good taste.”

Ana de Armas appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film Ballerina, which is a spin-off set in the John Wick universe.

film takes place during the same time as John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The trailer also shows Keanu Reeves will appear in the new movie.

In Ballerina, Ana de Armas plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina-turned-assassin trained by the Ruska Roma. Her character is on a mission to get revenge for her father’s death.

Ballerina also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane.

It was directed by Len Wiseman and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski.

The film will also feature the late Lance Reddick, who died in 2023, in his final role. Ana de Armas is expected to lead the action in a film that mixes intense fight scenes with emotion.

Ballerina is set to release in cinemas on 6 June.