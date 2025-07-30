Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise confirm their relationship?

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have appeared to confirm their rumoured romance with the latest outing.

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, who first sparked dating buzz in February and fuelled the speculations with their latest Mediterranean getaway and Oasis’ concert outing, have seemingly confirmed their rumoured affair during the most recent Vermont appearance.

As reported by foreign media, Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, who are soon to share the screen in Doug Liman’s thriller flick, ‘Deeper’, were spotted on a PDA-filled getaway in Vermont on Sunday, July 27.

Dressed casually to stroll around, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star wore a fitted blue tee, with slacks and a baseball cap, when he didn’t shy away from holding the ‘Ballerina’ actor’s hand, who opted for a basic white tee with black flared jeans, and had her hair up in a ponytail.

Notably, this outing came days after the sources close to de Armas insisted that she has been single since her split from lawyer Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of the president of Cuba, last year.

The person argued that Cruise and de Armas are not romantically involved, but share a ‘special work relationship’ only, as they are about to begin filming for their maiden project together.

