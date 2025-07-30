web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise confirm their relationship?

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have appeared to confirm their rumoured romance with the latest outing.

Ana De Armas- News and Updates

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, who first sparked dating buzz in February and fuelled the speculations with their latest Mediterranean getaway and Oasis’ concert outing, have seemingly confirmed their rumoured affair during the most recent Vermont appearance.

As reported by foreign media, Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, who are soon to share the screen in Doug Liman’s thriller flick, ‘Deeper’, were spotted on a PDA-filled getaway in Vermont on Sunday, July 27.

Dressed casually to stroll around, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star wore a fitted blue tee, with slacks and a baseball cap, when he didn’t shy away from holding the ‘Ballerina’ actor’s hand, who opted for a basic white tee with black flared jeans, and had her hair up in a ponytail.Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise confirm their relationship?

Notably, this outing came days after the sources close to de Armas insisted that she has been single since her split from lawyer Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of the president of Cuba, last year.

The person argued that Cruise and de Armas are not romantically involved, but share a  ‘special work relationship’ only, as they are about to begin filming for their maiden project together.

Tom Cruise – News and Updates

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.