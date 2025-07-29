Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise spotted at Oasis concert

After their Mediterranean yacht getaway, Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas took their rumoured romance to a sold-out Oasis concert in London.

After enjoying some quality time together on an intimate yacht getaway in the Mediterranean, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, 62, and Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, 37, stepped out together for an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, July 26, fuelling the romance speculations.

The private outing of the rumoured lovebirds, who first sparked the dating buzz this Valentine’s Day, was leaked in DJ Goldie’s Instagram dump from the show, where the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star also posed for a picture with the OP, while de Armas was featured in one of the brief clips, as she stood with Cruise a few rows behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOLDIE M.B.E (@mrgoldie)

Notably, this outing came days after the sources close to the ‘Ballerina’ star insisted that she is single and not romantically involved with Cruise, despite their intimate trip to the Spanish island of Menorca.

The insider claimed that she last dated lawyer Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of the president of Cuba, last year, and has not been in a relationship since then.

According to the person, Cruise and de Armas ‘have a special work relationship’ only, as they are about to begin filming for Doug Liman’s thriller flick ‘Deeper’ in August.