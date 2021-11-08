Anam Tanveer’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Anam Tanveer shared a series of her latest pictures and they have gone viral on social media platforms.

In a picture, she is seen wearing makeup and sitting on a comfortable red chair.

She wrote it is her job to like her, not others. She shared a black and white picture of the same click as well.

The celebrity, posting another picture, wrote that her kindness should not be mistaken for weakness. In a different clip, she mentioned that she was half savage and half sweet-hearted.

The actress has proven that she can do all types of roles in several dramas and can outshine other actors if given strong characters.

Anam Tanveer has been praised for her performance in hit projects namely Dil-e-Barbaad, Waada, Baydardi, Jalebi, Lashkara and Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

She has a TikTok account too and her videos get thousands of likes. It is the reason behind her popularity on social media app is because she is making some great videos.

