Katy Perry to perform at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding cruise for millions

After Rihanna, American singer Katy Perry will light up the pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance Radhika Merchant, on a cruise in Italy.

Ahead of the grand wedding in July, the second leg of pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, 28, and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29, kickstarted earlier this week, with a performance by the American band Backstreet Boys, on a private cruise across Europe.

A number of Bollywood celebrities were spotted boarding flights to Italy to be a part of the four-day celebrations on the cruise.

As per the latest reports, Katy Perry is set to entertain the audience on the Italy to France cruise, performing a short set at a masquerade ball-themed event, La Vite E Un Viaggio (life is a journey).

Reports also suggest that the ‘Dark Horse’ singer is ‘paid millions’ by Mukesh Ambani to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of his younger son.

Quoting an insider, a foreign publication reported details of the event: “They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40million estate. The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes.”

Moreover, the cruise is likely to feature headlining performances of American rapper Pitbull and Latin popstar Shakira, as well as Indian Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

Earlier, a three-day pre-wedding jamboree was held for the couple in March this year, in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery in the western state of Gujarat, India.

