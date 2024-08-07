Not Hardik Pandya; Ananya Panday introduced THIS former model as her ‘partner’

All those shipping for Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday and cricketer Hardik Pandya, to much dismay, it is not happening as the actor is instead dating a former model, named Walker Blanco, whom she recently introduced as her ‘partner’.

As reported by Indian media outlets, Ananya Panday has moved on from her break up with Aditya Roy Kapur and is now dating an Ambani employee, Walker Blanco.

According to the details, Panday, who first met Blanco at the pre-wedding cruise of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, across Europe, introduced him as her ‘partner’, at last month’s wedding festivities.

Quoting a source close to the actor, the publication reported, “Ananya met Walker on the cruise and soon sparks flew between the duo. The two are currently getting to know each other and have fostered a great friendship.”

“Ananya introduced everyone to Walker as her partner at the wedding. She was not even hiding it. They were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official,” revealed another insider.

Reportedly, Blanco is an employee at Ambani’s animal rescue and rehabilitation centre, Vantara.

Moreover, she also fuelled the speculations with her latest spotting in the city, when the celebrity sported an ‘AW’ pendant, seemingly for Ananya and Walker, during a recent outing.

Notably, Ananya Panday was earlier rumoured to be dating Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur. While neither of the two individuals ever spoke publicly of their affair, they were frequently spotted together in fraternity parties and on vacations, whereas, insiders also confirmed that the two were in a relationship.

She also sparked dating rumours with the Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya and even with Blanco last month, after the pictures and videos of her, from the Ambani wedding, surfaced on social media.