Ananya Panday names her inspiration for ‘CTRL’ character

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday revealed who was her inspiration for her latest on-screen character Nella Awasthi in Netflix’s ‘CTRL’.

In a new conversation with an Indian media outlet, Ananya Panday opened up on her latest release, screen life thriller ‘CTRL’, and named the influencers and bloggers whom she drew inspiration from for her character.

She disclosed that her own cousin, popular YouTuber Alanna Panday, and her husband Ivor McCray, were her ‘close-to-home reference’ for Nella and Joe [her onscreen partner, played by Vihaan Samat].

Panday said, “I see a lot of influencers, but my cousin Alanna and her husband are couple-bloggers. They make vlogs about everything – from when they met, to their wedding, to her pregnancy, and even her journey with their baby. They’ve covered it all on their YouTube channel.”

“Watching them was a close-to-home reference, helping me understand the sacrifices required to be a public figure, especially when your life is exposed even more than an actor’s,” explained the ‘Call Me Bae’ star.

It is worth noting here that Alanna also made her OTT debut recently, with Amazon Prime Video’s series ‘The Tribe’, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Ananya’s second OTT project, Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller ‘CTRL’, co-starring rising actor Vihaan Samat, is now streaming on Netflix.