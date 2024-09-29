Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ copied ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’?

Following the trailer for Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday’s upcoming “CTRL,” fans began drawing parallels with Hollywood’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Her.”

The upcoming thriller will see Ananya Panday’s character relinquishing control of her life to AI after a traumatic event.

However, she faces unexpected events as her decision comes back to haunt her.

Meanwhile, fans on social media began drawing parallels with Hollywood classics such as ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ and “Her.”

Now, ‘CTRL’ director Vikramaditya Motwane has opened up on the comparisons with the Hollywood movies, saying that he had anticipated the speculation about the Ananya Panday movie.

“The moment we wrote the film, we knew that they’re going to ask us about Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. But we’re fine with it [the comparisons]. There’s also a little bit of Her in it,” the Bollywood filmmaker said.

It is to be noted here that ‘Her’ was a science fiction movie led by Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson.

‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ was a romantic film and starred Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey.

Vikramaditya revealed that the Kate Winslet-starrer was an inspiration in his life, but he denied its comparison to ‘CTRL.’

“I’ve been generally influenced by that film. It’s a wonderful film. There’s something about the writing of that film, which is fantastic. The direction and the acting are incredible. It’s, undoubtedly, a masterpiece of our modern times. But CTRL isn’t that,” he said.

Ananya Panday recently made her digital series debut with “Call Me Bae,” directed by Collin D’cunha.

The eight-part ‘Call Me Bae’ tells the story of Bae, a young woman who loses her status as an heiress to become a hustler following a scandal.

Ananya Panday’s character then realises that it is her street smartness and charm that is her valuable assets and not diamonds.