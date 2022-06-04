Anarkali blast: Two alleged terrorists killed in CTD encounter

LAHORE: Two alleged terrorists involved in Lahore’s Anarkali bomb blast, who were in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), were killed by the firing of their own accomplices during an encounter in Lahore.

According to details, the arrested terrorists were being taken for recovery of arms by the CTD personnel in Lahore’s Badami Bagh area, when their accomplices opened fire at the law enforcement agency and in the crossfire both arrested terrorists were killed.

The killed terrorists identified as Abdul Razaq and Sanaullah were associated with a banned outfit. The CTD after recovering the rifle from the crime scene has registered a case of the incident.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on May 17 had arrested two terrorists allegedly involved in the deadly blast in Lahore s crowded Anarkali area earlier this year.

Anakarli blast

On January 20, at least three persons including a child were killed and over 20 others were injured in a bomb blast that took place on Thursday evening at 1:40 pm in the busy Anarkali area of Lahore.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials said that 10-kilogram explosive material was used in the explosion. A thorough investigation has been launched to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

