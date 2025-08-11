“Don’t Forget Gaza”: Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif’s heartbreaking will goes viral

GAZA: The heartbreaking final will of Al Jazeera journalist Anas Jamal Al Sharif went viral on social media Monday, as he entrusted the world with the plight of Palestine, urging: “Do not forget Gaza.”

Al Sharif, 28, was among a group of four Al Jazeera journalists and an assistant who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a tent near Shifa Hospital in eastern Gaza City, according to Gaza officials and Al Jazeera.

Anas Al Sharif had been reporting from Gaza, documenting the suffering and resilience of his people, often under fire. His mission came to a tragic end when an Israeli airstrike claimed his life.

Fully aware of the dangers associated with his work, Al Sharif had prepared a final message, which he referred to as his “will,” to be published if he were killed.

The deeply personal message, shared on his X account after the airstrike, began with: “This is my will and my final message. If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. First, peace be upon you and Allah’s mercy and blessings.”

In his emotional message, he wrote, “Allah knows I gave every effort and all my strength to be a support and a voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and streets of the Jabalia refugee camp.”

Anas continued: “My hope was that Allah would extend my life so I could return with my family to our original town of occupied Asqalan (Al-Majdal). But Allah’s will came first, and His decree is final.”

He reflected on his lifelong struggle, stating, “I have lived through pain in all its details, tasted suffering and loss many times, yet I never once hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification—so that Allah may bear witness against those who stayed silent, those who accepted our killing, and whose hearts were unmoved by the scattered remains of our children and women, doing nothing to stop the massacre”.

Al Sharif’s powerful words also centered on the Palestinian cause: “I entrust you with Palestine—the jewel in the crown of the Muslim world, the heartbeat of every free person in this world. I entrust you with its people, with its wronged and innocent children who never had the time to dream or live in safety and peace.”

He urged the world: “Do not let chains silence you, nor borders restrain you. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our stolen homeland.”

The message also poignantly spoke of his family, as he wrote: “I entrust you to take care of my family. I entrust you with my beloved daughter Sham, the light of my eyes, whom I never got the chance to watch grow up as I had dreamed. I entrust you with my dear son Salah, whom I had wished to support and accompany through life.”

Al Sharif also expressed deep love for his mother, wife, and family, saying, “I entrust you with my beloved mother, whose blessed prayers brought me to where I am… I also entrust you with my lifelong companion, my beloved wife, Umm Salah (Bayan), from whom the war separated me for many long days and months.”

In his closing words, Al Sharif wrote: “If I die, I die steadfast upon my principles. I testify before Allah that I am content with His decree, certain of meeting Him, and assured that what is with Allah is better and everlasting.”

He ended his message with a final plea: “Do not forget Gaza… And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance.”

The message was shared with the post: “This is what our beloved Anas requested to be published upon his martyrdom.”