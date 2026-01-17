Anas case: SSP answers the BIG question about Karachi missing child recovery

KARACHI: A three-year-old boy, Anas, who went missing from a park in Karachi, has been reunited with his family after four days, but it’s yet to be clear whether he was abducted or taken away by mistake, Ary News reported.

Child Anas had disappeared on 11 January from a park in North Nazimabad’s Block F, where he had gone for an outing with relatives and a group of 14 children.

Family members told police that the people who had the child, Anas, later contacted them through a video call, insisting that Anas had not been abducted but was taken away inadvertently.

They contacted the boy’s uncle directly, and it is being investigated how they obtained his phone number.

Conversely, SSP Investigation East, Mohammad Usman Sadozai, has clarified the hidden facts on ARY News program Bakhabar Savera and told that the individuals who took the child had first informed the park’s security staff and left their contact number before going home with him.

According to SSP, the child was not handed over immediately out of concern that he might fall into the wrong hands.

The SSP added that the family’s distribution of missing-person pamphlets and social media posts eventually led the individuals to contact the parents. He said that the case was being investigated further.