Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Anchor Ayesha Jahanzaib ‘beaten up’ by husband

LAHORE: A private TV channel anchor Ayesha Jahanzaib has been allegedly subjected to domestic violence by her husband, ARY News reported.

The Sarwar Road police arrested the accused named Haris while the case has also been registered.

Ayesha Jahanzaib stated in the FIR that that her husband pointed a gun at her and threw her out of the house.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

CM Maryam Nawaz also ordered the provision of the best medical facilities to Ayesha Jehanzeb who sustained injuries in the incident.

“Women are my redline and no form of violence against them will be tolerated,” she added.

