Sarah Jessica Parker responds to ‘And Just Like That’ criticism

Hollywood diva Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie Bradshaw of ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘And Just Like That’, responds to those hate-watching the reboot series.

While viewers weren’t very convinced by how the stories of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York concluded in the ‘And Just Like That’ finale last week, Sarah Jessica Parker says she is absolutely satisfied with the point that the showrunners decided to end the reboot series, after three seasons.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Parker, who returned to reprise her character of Bradshaw, along with the other two ‘Sex and the City’ OGs, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, said about her character, “I feel good about her. I think she’s set up pretty well.”

Addressing the haters, she furthered, “I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that. We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real.”

“I guess I don’t really care. And the reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful,” Parker added about Bradshaw’s character development, embracing her single life in the end.

Also Read: Did Sarah Jessica Parker ghost Nicolas Cage after a date?