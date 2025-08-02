‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That’ to end after season 3

‘Sex and the City’ reboot series ‘And Just Like That’ will end after the ongoing season 3 on HBO Max, confirmed showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Yes, the universe of fun, fashion and friendship is coming to an end, just like that!

According to the showrunner, Carrie Bradshaw and more will not return after the third season of the ‘Sex and the City’ sequel will air its two-part finale later this month.

“And Just Like That… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end,” co-director and showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed in the statement on Instagram.

He continued, “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.”

“Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 to 12,” he added. “SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years,” King concluded.

The final episode of the comedy series will drop on August 14.

