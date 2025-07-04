Anderson Phillip: Who is Sam Konstas’ dismisser in WI vs AUS Grenada Test?

Pacer Anderson Phillip made an immediate impact in the second Test between West Indies and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, by claiming the wicket of Sam Konstas, who appeared well set on 25.

The promising Trinidadian pacer was included in the playing XI in place of spinner Jomel Warrican and was introduced as a second-change bowler by Roston Chase.

Anderson Phillip, who hails from Trinidad, made his One Day International (ODI) debut for the West Indies in March 2021 against Sri Lanka and has steadily risen through the ranks.

His first-class debut came in 2017 with Trinidad and Tobago, while his List A debut followed in the 2019–20 Regional Super50 tournament.

The pacer had earlier been named a reserve for the England Test series in June 2020 and featured for the Trinbago Knight Riders during the 2020 Caribbean Premier League. He later earned a place in the Test squad and made his red-ball debut against Bangladesh in 2022.

Before this Grenada Test, Anderson Phillip had appeared in two Tests, scoring 53 runs at an average of 26.50 with a top score of 43, and taking three wickets. In ODIs, he has played five matches, accumulating 22 runs and taking four wickets.

With one wicket already to his name in this crucial encounter against Australia, Anderson Phillip will be keen to build on this early breakthrough and solidify his position in the West Indies Test setup.