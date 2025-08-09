UFC legend Anderson Silva’s rumored match against old rival in doubt

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva, regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history, is again in the headlines amid reports of a possible boxing match with Chris Weidman.

Anderson Silva, who holds the record for the longest winning streak in UFC history at 16 fights and the second-most title defences with 10, fought well into his forties before leaving the UFC in 2020.

After his UFC career, Anderson Silva turned to boxing in 2021, securing wins against former WBC champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

He later lost a decision to Jake Paul in 2022. In 2023, the now 50-year-old faced former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen in an exhibition bout, which ended in a draw.

This week, reports emerged that Anderson Silva would face Chris Weidman in a boxing ring.

Weidman famously defeated Silva twice in 2013, first by knockout when Silva’s showboating backfired, and later after Silva suffered a leg injury.

However, Anderson Silva’s family has cast doubt on the possibility of this third meeting, suggesting the fight is unlikely to happen.

Anderson Silva has not confirmed or denied the reports, leaving fans uncertain.

Chris Weidman, who is 2-0 against Silva in MMA, has yet to comment publicly on the matter.

While in Los Angeles recently, Anderson Silva met undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev, who is preparing to challenge Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 319 on 16 August in Chicago.

Before the bout, Chimaev took the opportunity to have a photo with the legendary Anderson “Spider” Silva during a visit to Los Angeles.