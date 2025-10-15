Andra Day turns heads at 'Is This Thing On' premiere in London

American singer and songwriter Andra Day turned heads at the premiere of her movie “Is This Thing On” during the 2025 BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old actress graced the red carpet alongside Hollywood co-stars Laura Dern and Bradley Cooper.

For the event, Andra dazzled in a long-sleeved red sequin gown that accentuated her figure, paired with matching red open-toe heels and gold statement hoop earrings. Laura, dressed in a black gown featuring a silver-embellished corset design, complemented by black pointed heels and silver jewellery.

Meanwhile, Bradley looked sharp in a classic black suit with an unbuttoned white shirt, while Will Arnett opted for a stylish brown textured suit paired with a black shirt. The co-stars were in high spirits as they posed for photos before entering the star-studded event.

Other attendees included John Bishop, Jack Howard, Kris Thykier and Claudia Winkleman. The film, directed by the nime-time Oscar nominee Bradley, was co-written by him and Mark Chappell, with Will Arnett taking the lead role.

“Is This Thing On” follows Will’s character, Alex, as he navigates an impending divorce from his wife, Tess. As their marriage unravels, Alex seeks new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess confronts the sacrifices she has made for their family. The narrative explores themes of co-parenting, identity and the evolution of love.

Bradley previewed the project in February on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show”, comparing filmmaking to team supports, particularly football. He emphasised the importance of every crew member, stating, “If one of the 11 messes up, the whole thing’s screwing up”.

In addition to directing and producing, Bradley is also taking on the role of camera operator for the film, a new skill he is excited to add to his repertoire. He shared, “I just joined the union. I’ll operate the camera, which I’m excited about because we did some stuff, we went down to Chinatown, and it’s been amazing”. Production is set to begin in two weeks.