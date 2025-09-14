WWE stuns fans by cutting Andrade, exit reasons eposed

Former United States champion Andrade has departed WWE once again, with his second spell in the company ending less than two years after his 2024 return.

The latest update confirms that WWE made the call to release Andrade, with the decision not being a joint one. It has been reported that Andrade had not been present at television tapings for weeks before the news spread backstage that he was gone.

His release is also not linked to budget cuts, making this case different from many past roster changes.

Andrade, also known as El Idolo, remains one of the most skilled and talked-about wrestlers of his generation. Starting his career in Mexico, he became a standout in lucha libre before moving to WWE, where he rose to prominence with a celebrated reign as NXT Champion.

His mix of athleticism and charisma earned him respect across the wrestling world, later leading to a run in AEW before his WWE return in 2024.

Away from the ring, Andrade’s personal life has also been in the spotlight. He married WWE star Charlotte Flair in May 2022, forming one of wrestling’s most high-profile couples.

However, their marriage came to an end in 2024 when Charlotte filed for divorce in June, and the split was finalised in October of the same year. The breakup was widely covered, adding another emotional chapter to Andrade’s journey.

After a turbulent run in AEW, Andrade returned to WWE in 2024, capturing the WWE Speed Championship and competing at major events such as SummerSlam 2025. Now, with his second WWE stint over, Andrade’s next chapter remains uncertain, but his legacy — both as a performer and as part of wrestling’s most famous couple — continues to spark attention worldwide.

The final appearance of Andrade came at SummerSlam 2025 in the six-team TLC match for the Tag Team Championships. He paired with Rey Fenix on that night, but the titles were ultimately taken by the Wyatt Sicks.

With WWE and Andrade now going separate ways, questions surround his next step. AEW may not be keen on rehiring him, while Mexico or Japan could be possible options.

For now, the future of Andrade remains unclear, leaving fans waiting to see where El Idolo chooses to go next.

