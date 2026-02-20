Andre Gomes joins MLS side Columbus Crew

Former Barcelona and Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has joined Columbus Crew just two days before the Major League Soccer season kicks off, the team announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old Portugal international joins the Ohio-based team on a free transfer from French side Lille, where he has struggled badly for playing time this season.

Gomes signed a deal until June 2027. The club, which last won the MLS Cup in 2023, has an option to extend his stay through the 2027-2028 season.

Gomes has 29 caps for Portugal, appearing for his national team between 2014 and 2018, and was a member of the squad that won Euro 2016.

He helped Barcelona to Spain’s La Liga title in 2017-18, and made 100 appearances for English Premier League side Everton between 2018 and 2024 before joining Lille.

“Andre is a player who possesses exceptional tactical and technical abilities, displayed at the highest level of European football,” said Columbus Crew general manager Issa Tall.

“Andre’s experience, leadership, and professionalism will strengthen our midfield and will have an impact across our roster.”

The 2026 MLS season kicks off Saturday.