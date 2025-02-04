Andre Russell plays two leagues in 15 hours

West Indies allrounder Andre Russell set a unique milestone as he appeared in two different leagues within 24 hours.

Russell played his last game for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ADKR) in the ongoing edition of the ILT20 on February 2 and was dismissed for a golden duck.

Soon after the conclusion of the game, the West Indies allrounder departed for Bangladesh to represent Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024-25).

He took to the field in the BPL just 15 hours after his previous outing in the ILT20.

However, Andre Russell could not make a mark in the game which was an Eliminator match against Khulna Tigers.

The right-handed batter was dismissed by Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Nawaz after scoring just four runs off nine balls.

Rangpur Riders were bowled out for 85 runs as Khulna Tigers chased down the target over the loss of a wicket.

Andre Russell’s arrival at the BPL could not help his team and they were knocked out of the tournament, and he played and exited two different leagues within 15 hours.

The West Indies allrounder had a dismal outing in the ILT2025 as he managed to score 130 runs at an average of 18.57 in Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ 10 games.

He, however, achieved the record of becoming the fastest player to amass 9,000 runs in the T20 format.

The West Indies allrounder scored those runs in 5,321 deliveries to surpass Australia’s Glenn Maxwell who achieved the feat in 5,915 balls.

Andre Russell reached the milestone in the ILT20 match against Gulf Giants.