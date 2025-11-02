Andrew’s comment about Kate reportedly sparked Prince William’s fury

LONDON: Prince Andrew’s royal troubles continue as he faces the loss of his remaining titles and prepares to vacate the Royal Lodge. Fresh reports suggest that a past comment he made about Kate Middleton once sparked Prince William’s fury.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William was angered by an inappropriate remark Andrew allegedly made about the Princess of Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly told King Charles III that Andrew’s removal from royal privileges and residence was “inevitable.”

Author Andrew Lownie, in his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks, claims that Andrew made a “rude” comment about Kate, which deeply offended William. The book also alleges that the Duke of York has long been disrespectful toward the future queen.

Lownie further suggests that William harbors resentment toward Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and predicts that Andrew will ultimately be evicted from Royal Lodge once William ascends the throne.

“If Charles doesn’t (evict them), I guarantee you the first thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted,” Lownie wrote in the book, released in August 2025.

Sources say the royal couple fears that Andrew’s continued presence on the estate could damage its reputation.

Earlier, King Charles was spotted for the first time after stripping younger brother Andrew of all Royal titles.

A day after announcing that Andrew has been stripped of his “prince” title among others and will leave Royal Lodge, the 76-year-old monarch was seen driving at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk – the new home for the disgraced royal – on Friday, October 31.

While other details of his visit remain unknown, the King appeared pensive as he drove around Sandringham Estate in a Range Rover.

King Charles was not alone as he was joined a royal protection officer, who sat in the passenger seat while the King took it upon himself to drive.

On Thursday, King Charles released an official statement to make the major announcement regarding his brother amid mounting pressure over his alleged ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” the palace said in the statement. “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” the statement read.