Andrew Garfield dating actor Monica Barbaro

Hollywood heartthrob Andrew Garfield is reportedly ‘quietly’ dating fellow actor Monica Barbaro, confirmed the sources close to them.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here As reported by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Andrew Garfield is in a relationship with Hollywood starlet Monica Barbaro, best known for her roles in Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Bob Dylan’s biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’, however, the two have been keeping their affair under the wraps.

Quoting a source close to the celebrities, the publication reported, “They’ve been really low-key and have been spending time together quietly.”

While both Garfield and Barbaro’s reps are yet to confirm or deny the rumours, the two were spotted together, posing at an annual Best Performances event in Los Angeles, earlier this year.

Moreover, they also sat side by side in the audience to watch Richard II’s performance, at the Bridge Theatre in London’s West End, this week.

Notably, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ actor was last in a relationship with author, Dr Kate Tomas, she confirmed last October, only to reveal that they had parted ways ‘months’ ago, after a brief romance. Before her, Garfield also dated his co-star Emma Stone and model Alyssa Miller.

