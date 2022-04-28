Thursday, April 28, 2022
Web Desk

Andrew Garfield takes a break from acting to be ‘ordinary for a while’

test

The ‘Spider-man’ star Andrew Garfield has plans for taking a break from acting after her latest miniseries, as announced by the actor.

Andrew Garfield – who had been keeping himself occupied with consecutive projects last year including ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom’, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, and now the television miniseries ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ – is now ready to take some time off from the camera.

 

During a talk with a foreign magazine lately, Garfield confirmed, “I’m going to rest for a little bit.”

Speaking about the word, the Oscar-nominated actor explained, “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.”

“Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season, I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while,” he told the interviewer.

 

On the work front, after having a super successful year at the cinema, Garfield is set to return to television with a miniseries ‘Under the Banner of Heaver’ – a psychological crime drama written by Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black and helmed by David Mackenzie.

Web Desk

