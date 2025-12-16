Former Prince Andrew set to move to new home

London: Former Prince Andrew’s long-anticipated departure from Royal Lodge appears to be quietly progressing, with reports indicating that preparations for his relocation are already underway.

He is expected to move to Marsh Farm, a modest property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, once refurbishment work is completed, according to UK media reports.

The property, which has been vacant and unfurnished, includes two reception rooms, a kitchen, and several outbuildings.

Sources say some of Andrew’s belongings have already been removed from Royal Lodge and placed in storage, suggesting the move is no longer merely speculative. However, no official relocation date has been announced.

Andrew, formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is not required to vacate Royal Lodge until October 2026.

Buckingham Palace has declined to confirm details of Andrew’s future residence, citing privacy, security concerns, and data protection regulations.

Marsh Farm, widely tipped as his likely new home, reportedly became a practical option following the introduction of extended no-fly regulations in the area, which provide an added layer of security.

The property is located near the village of Wolferton, about seven miles west of Sandringham House, where the royal family traditionally spends Christmas, and is said to require extensive renovation before it becomes habitable.

Another Sandringham property, Wood Farm—previously occupied by Prince Philip during much of his retirement after stepping back from royal duties in 2017—was reportedly considered but later ruled out due to its proximity to other members of the royal family.