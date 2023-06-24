Andrew Tate is seeking revenge from Mark Zuckerberg

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate offered to help Twitter chief Elon Musk prepare for his “cage fight” against the latter’s business rival Meta’s owner Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta hinted it was planning to launch its own text-based social media platform after the Tesla founder took over Twitter. Elon Musk has trolled Mark Zuckerberg – ever since with messages on Twitter, telling his fans this week: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

The Meta chief, who has followed the trend of tech bosses getting buff and posting martial arts videos, responded Wednesday with a message and a response: “Send me location.”

Meta confirmed to AFP that Zuckerberg’s message was genuine.

Andrew Tate, who is under house arrest after he was indicted for human trafficking and rape, tweeted that he is helping Elon Musk because Meta banned him for his controversial statements on Covid-19 vaccines.

“Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you, Elon Musk. You will not lose,” he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that the former kickboxer, his two brothers and two Romanian women are accused of setting up a criminal organisation and sexually exploiting several victims “through acts of physical violence and psychological coercion”.

The victims were forced to engage in obscene acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material via social media platforms.

Andrew Tate, in his defence, said they are not the first affluent wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked. He said it often happens in their situation.

In 2016, Tate appeared on the ‘Big Brother‘ reality television show in Britain but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.