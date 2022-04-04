Android 13 will allow two carrier connections on one eSIM

Google is reportedly working on a new feature to allow users to have dual-SIM capabilities on handsets running Android 13 with a single eSIM chip.

According to reports, through a feature called Multiple Enabled Profiles (MEP), the search giant wants to assign two carrier profiles to a single eSIM and easily switch between networks.

The new feature will bring wallpaper effects, new media controls and foreground manager.

It will give users new wallpaper effects ‘Cinematic Wallpaper’ in the developer preview that would allow users to apply effects to their wallpaper, reports GSMArena.

The feature will also allow devices running Android 13 to transfer media from their phone to a nearby speaker or other device simply by getting near that source. Android 13 platform will also offer major improvements in audio streaming through Bluetooth.

There have been reports in the past that Google is testing it on an engineering Pixel hardware.

We could see the return of microSD cards or we could see slightly bigger batteries too.

