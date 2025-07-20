Andy Byron resigns as Astronomer CEO after viral Coldplay concert video

Andy Byron has resigned as the CEO of Astronomer after his video with his HR officer, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert went viral.

The company took to X on Saturday, July 19, to confirm that Byron tendered his resignation, which has been accepted.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted,” the statement said.

The video, which has been viewed millions of times on social media, showed Andy Byron, a married man, and Kristin Cabot in a close embrace during the Coldplay concert at the Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 16.

The viral video showed Byron quickly ducking behind a barrier, while a visibly embarrassed Cabot covered her face with her hands upon realising they were being filmed.

After the video of their alleged extramarital affair went viral, Astronomer put its CEO on leave, with Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy leading as the interim CEO.

However, Andy Byron has now tendered his resignation as Astronomer CEO, and the company is currently looking for a new chief executive.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the company said in the statement, confirming his resignation.

The company has announced plans to launch an investigation into the nature of the relationship between Andy Bryon and Kristin Cabot following their viral video at the Coldplay concert.