Anees Khan Advocate ‘invited to join IPP’

KARACHI: Istekham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Sindh president Mahmood Moulvi on Wednesday invited Anees Khan Advocate to join the Tareen-led party, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Anees Khan Advocate, a former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader joined Mustafa Kamal’s Pak Sarzameen Party in 2016.

The invitation was extended by Mahmood Moulvi during a meeting held with Anees Khan on Tuesday, sources said.

The politician sought time to respond to the offer after consultation with family and friends.

Earlier on December 4, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IIP) appointed individuals in major positions for its Karachi chapter.

According to a notification, Nadeem Polani was appointed the president, Javed Jilani as vice president, and Rizwan Khan as general secretary of IPP-Karachi division.

Meanwhile, Musarrat Shah was appointed as the general secretary of IPP Women Wing Sindh division.

Mahmood Moulvi stated that the newly appointed officials would work hard and would play a major role in strengthening the party.