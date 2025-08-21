‘Anemone’ trailer: Daniel Day-Lewis makes acting comeback

Veteran Hollywood actor Daniel Day-Lewis returned to acting as the trailer for ‘Anemone’ was released on Thursday.

The upcoming indie drama, serving as the directorial debut of his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, is the actor’s first film in eight years.

Daniel Day-Lewis last featured in 2017’s ‘Phantom Thread,’ and before the film’s release, he announced that he would no longer be working as an actor.

“He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject,” the Hollywood actor said in a statement at the time.

After an eight-year hiatus, Daniel Day-Lewis is making a return to the screen in ‘Anemone,’ in which he plays the estranged brother of Sean Bean’s character.

The film will have its world premiere at the the New York Film Festival, followed by a theatrical release on October 3.

The official description of ‘Anemone’ describes the film “an absorbing family drama … about lives undone by seemingly irreconcilable legacies of political and personal violence … bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship — one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier.”

It added: “An emotional powerhouse, this directorial debut is assured in both small details and grand gestures as it charts the path toward familial redemption against all odds. In addition to its unflinching lead performances, Anemone features standout supporting work from Samantha Morton and Samuel Bottomley, and sensationally expressive widescreen cinematography by Ben Fordesman.”