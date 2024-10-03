ANF apprehends 11 accused in operations across Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover 58 kg drugs worth Rs 6.5 kg and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 82 intoxicated tablets, 70 grams ice and 168 grams hashish were recovered from an accused arrested near a college in Lahore. 105 grams opium and 90 grams hashish were recovered from an accused rounded up near a university in Lahore. 198 ecstasy tablets and 130 grams hashish were recovered from a drug dealer netted near a major university in Lahore.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions. Establishing drug-free educational institutions is first priority of ANF, the spokesman added.

In an operation at Peshawar International Airport, 55 grams hashish was recovered from the luggage of a passenger leaving for Dubai.

2.9 kg ice was recovered from the possession of a passenger going to Bahrain at Peshawar Airport. 9.6 kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle arrested near Chenab Toll Plaza Gujarat and 3 accused were arrested. 1.2 kg opium, 1 kg heroin and 500 grams ice were recovered from two accused going on a motorcycle in Sialkot. 30 kg hashish hidden in extra tyre in the trailer was recovered in Gadap Town Karachi and an accused was arrested during the operation.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.