ANF apprehends 11 suspects in operations across Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 43 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused, ARY News reported.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, 121 Ice-filled capsules and 13 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a Doha-bound passenger arrested Peshawar Airport.

In two operations at a courier office in Rawalpindi, 470 intoxicated tablets were recovered from two parcels booked for England.

20 kg Ketamine was recovered from three suspects held in Sohrab Goth Karachi. 16.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Sial Mor Road Sargodha. 2.4 kg hashish and 108 grams Ice were recovered from two suspects nabbed near M-1 Islamabad.

In two operations conducted near M-3 and M-4 Faisalabad, 3 kg Ice was recovered from three suspects.

In ninth operation, 500 grams Ice was recovered from a drug smuggler arrested in Quetta.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across Pakistan managed to recover 125 kg drugs and arrested 16 accused.

As per details, ANF Headquarters spokesman informed that 1.2 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

In two operations in Hayatabad Peshawar, 6 kg hashish, 1.4 kg heroin, 43,000 ecstasy tablets, 63,000 other intoxicated tablets, and weapons were recovered from the possession of three suspects including Afghan nationals.

In two operations near Turki Toll Plaza Jhelum, 208 bottles of liquor and 1.2 kg of hashish were recovered from four suspects.