ANF apprehends six accused in operations across Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover 81 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He said, 12 kg opium and 21.6 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza Sheikhupura and an accused was arrested.

In two separate operations conducted in Sialkot, 26.4 kg hashish and 10.6 kg opium were recovered from the possession of three suspects.

In fourth operation, 1.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused near F-7 Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across Pakistan managed to recover 574 kg drugs and arrested six accused.

He informed that 1.6 kg ice was recovered from two parcels booked for France and Saudi Arabia at a courier office in Lahore. 56 heroin filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of a Jeddah-bound passenger arrested at Peshawar Airport.

273.6 kg hashish, 85 kg heroin, 68.4 kg opium and 1.5 kg ice were recovered from a vehicle intercepted at Chungi No 26, Islamabad and two suspects were arrested.

64 kg hashish and 19.2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle near Ring Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested during the operation.

The spokesman further informed that 60 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Khanewal Road Multan while two accused were arrested.