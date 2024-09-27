web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

ANF apprehends three suspects in operation across Pakistan 

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 61 kg drugs worth Rs 40 million and arrested three accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation, 3.8 kg hashish was recovered from the luggage of two Dubai-bound women at Islamabad International Airport.

30 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from UK at a courier office in Chaklala Rawalpindi and 29 grams weed oil was recovered from a parcel sent from Scotland at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

4 kg of ice was recovered from the possession of an accused during an operation conducted at Badami Bagh Lory Adda Lahore. 1.3 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a private cargo office at Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore. 52 kg morphine hidden in an uninhabited area of Gali Malik Wali in Chaman area was recovered.

Cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.