web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

ANF arrests 10 accused in operations across Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its ongoing operations against drug trafficking conducted nine raids across the country and managed to recover 45 kg drugs besides arresting 10 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 7.7 kg of ice was recovered from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Peshawar Airport.

In the second operation, 13 kg of hashish and 170 grams ice were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Multan. 8.4 kg opium was recovered from two suspects netted in Phoolnagar Kasur area while 5.4 kg ice was recovered from two suspects rounded up in two operations in Quetta.

The Anti-Narcotics Force recovered 4.8 kg hashish  from an accused in Chashma Road Mianwali. 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused nabbed near Haji Camp Peshawar. 2 kg hashish was recovered from a suspect held near Burhan Toll Plaza Attock.

In ninth operation, 500 grams ice was recovered from an accused arrested near a college in Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.