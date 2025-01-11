ANF arrests 12 drug dealers in country wide crackdowns

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 12 individuals including four women during crackdowns across the country, ARY News reported.

According to an ANF spokesperson, during the operations, more than 19.876 kilograms of narcotics were seized valued at more than 9.6 million PKR.

The spokesperson also informed that one of the arrests took place at Islamabad International Airport, where a woman who intended to travel to Riyadh was apprehended.

ANF also discovered 75 heroin-filled capsules hidden in her stomach. In another operation near IJP Road in Islamabad, ANF officials recovered 6 kilograms of cannabis from a suspect.

Meanwhile, in Lahore’s Johar Town area, three individuals were arrested with 3.5 kilograms of heroin. In G-10 Islamabad, 2.670 kilograms of cannabis were seized from a vehicle, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Additionally in other operation in Hyderabad, a woman was caught with 2.5 kilograms of opium near a hotel. On Airport Road in Quetta, another woman was apprehended with 2 kilograms of ice (crystal meth) near the Al-Asif bus terminal.

In Peshawar, 1.280 kilograms of cannabis were discovered in a parcel intended for Lahore and Karachi at a courier office.

ANF also seized 1.3 kilograms of ice from a vehicle near Kak Pul Stop on the Islamabad Expressway and arrests two suspects.