ANF arrests drug trafficker at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has successfully foiled a drug smuggling attempt at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a decisive operation, the ANF team arrested a passenger, Junaid Khan, who was caught red-handed with 5.868 kg of ICE (Crystal Methamphetamine) hidden inside a blanket in his travel bag.

Junaid Khan was reportedly en route to Jeddah via Sharjah on an Umrah visa when he was arrested by the authorities at airport.

The ANF has registered a case against him under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, the ANF while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 78 kg drugs and arrested nine accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, 2.8 kg ice was recovered from two passengers going to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Islamabad Airport.

40.8 kg hashish and 2.4 kg opium were recovered in two different operations conducted near M-1 Islamabad while two accused were rounded up.

14.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects netted near Shahrah Wali, Karachi and 8.4 kg hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist intercepted in Sato Katla village near Lahore.

Six kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from an accused held in Sector G-15, Islamabad.