ANF crackdown: 690 kg narcotics seized across country

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered over 690 kg of narcotics across the country, and arrested 24 dealers, in a country-wide crackdown against drugs, ARY News reported.

According to ANF, over 690 kg of narcotics were seized, and 24 dealers were arrested in the last six days. A least nine vehicles, used to deliver narcotics, were captured in the country-wide crackdown, they added.

The ANF told that a total of 425 kg of narcotics was seized, and seven people were arrested, in nine operations in Rawalpindi.

The ANF conducted four operations in Sindh and recovered 122 kg of narcotics. Six operations were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recovering 57 kg of narcotics.

An anti-narcotics spokesperson told that all the arrested dealers would be charged under the Anti-narcotics act.

Earlier on September 22, the ANF foiled an attempt to smuggle crystal meth to Australia via a local carrier company located at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

An ANF spokesperson told that the total weight of the parcel was 49 kg, and the drug was soaked into women’s and children’s clothes. The parcel was booked by a Chaman resident, he told.

Anti-Narcotic Force has filed a case against the smuggler under the anti-narcotics act.

