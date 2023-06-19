ANF crackdown: Six drug traffickers apprehended

RAWALPINDI: In a decisive move against the drug trafficking in the region, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials have successfully apprehended six suspects directly involved in drug trafficking, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the ANF has intensified its efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and seized 14 kg of opium, 15 kg of hashish hidden in the secret compartment of a vehicle near Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore.

One noteworthy breakthrough came in Islamabad, the Anti-Narcotics Force swiftly took action, intercepting the suspect in possession of a staggering 140 drug pills.

In another successful operation, the ANF conducted a raid at Multan Airport, resulting in the seizure of more than one kg of drugs from a suspect.

During a targeted operation, ANF officials intercepted a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Gwadar. Upon thorough inspection, they discovered and seized over four kg of heroin from the individuals involved.

In a separate operation conducted at Karachi Airport, the Anti-Narcotics Force intercepted a parcel intended for Sri Lanka. After careful examination, they uncovered and seized over 1 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice.

Moreover, the ANF personnel discovered and confiscated over three kg of ice meticulously concealed within plastic bags. This crucial seizure took place in a non-populated area near Bada, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At Bacha Khan Airport, Anti-Narcotics Force officials made a startling discovery when a passenger confessed to carrying drug-filled capsules within their stomach. The ANF promptly intervened and successfully recovered the capsules, ensuring the prevention of illicit distribution.

The Anti-Narcotics Force has filed cases against all the apprehended suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act, marking the beginning of thorough investigations into their illicit activities.