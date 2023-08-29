ANF foils drone-based drug smuggling attempt

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) successfully foiled a drone-based drug smuggling attempt and apprehended one member of the drug smuggling group, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per initial reports, the ANF officials received intelligence information over which the officials tried to stop the suspected vehicle, but instead of stopping, the accused tried to drive away but crashed.

The ANF officials successfully took the suspect – identified as Fayyaz Hussain – in custody and seized a total of 10 kilograms (KG) of heroin and a drone – with one kg of heroin attached to it – from the possession of the arrested suspect.

Meanwhile, the ANF officials also revealed that the arrested suspect was also wanted in other cases.

The spokesperson further revealed that during the interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to drug smuggling through the drone, while investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the group.

Earlier to this, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a crackdown on drug trafficking, apprehended five suspects, and seized over 20 kilograms of narcotics.

According to the ANF Spokesman, the anti-narcotic officials have intensified their efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and apprehended five suspects including a woman identified as Amjad, Aslam, Tanzeel, Saddam, and Shazia.

The arrested suspects are reportedly selling narcotics in the vicinity of educational institutes in Karachi.

As per ANF officials, 16 kilogram of Heroine, four kilogram of ICE [Crystal Methamphetamine] and three kilogram of hashish.