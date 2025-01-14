ANF foils drugs smuggling bid, arrests Ugandan woman

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled a bid of attempt to smuggle drugs into Pakistan and arrested woman who belongs to Uganda, travelled from Dubai to Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details from ANF spokesperson, the woman, admitted to carrying capsules filled with narcotics. ANF officials has later transferred her to the hospital, where 144 grams of cocaine were recovered from the possession of a suspect.

ANF also disclosed that upon further investigation, accused has revealed that one more suspect, who belongs from Nigeria accomplice with her in this attempt. Based on intelligence, ANF arrested the Nigerian suspect from a hotel in Lahore.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the Anti Narcotics Act, and investigations are ongoing to arrest other members of the network.

Earlier on Jan 11, ANF while conducting eight operations across the country recovered 19.876 kg drugs worth over Rs 9.6 million and arrested 12 suspects including four women.

ANF spokesman informed that two suspects including a woman going to Riyadh were arrested at Islamabad International Airport.

75 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from their stomachs. 6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a suspect arrested near a bridge on IJP Road Islamabad.

In third operation, 3.5 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of three suspects rounded up near F-Block, Johar Town, Lahore.

2.670 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Bella Road in G-10 Islamabad and 2 suspects were arrested during the operation. 2.5 kg opium was recovered from a woman netted near a hotel in Hyderabad. 2 kg ice was recovered from the possession of a woman held near Al-Asif Bus Terminal on Airport Road Quetta.